California’s gas tax likely to increase in July

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of regular self-serve gasoline in San Diego County is rising again, now at $5.78 per gallon.

Before the recent continuous rise in gas prices, California already planned a gas tax increase for July.

Is the state still planning to go through with it? State lawmakers have not said otherwise.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of this gas tax.

