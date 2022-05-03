California’s gas tax relief bill is receiving bipartisan support. So what’s the delay?

ROCKLIN, CALIFORNIA (KUSI) – Support is mounting in Sacramento for a gas tax suspension bill with local leaders being the driving force behind the legislation that has now received bipartisan support.

Californians are now wondering what the hold up is and why they haven’t yet received confirmation of any relief at the pump.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, representing California’s 6th District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss developments with the legislation.

The bill has garnered broad support among the people of California, as well as all members of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Assemblyman Kiley said.

Kiley hopes that he can keep up the momentum and he will continue to push until gas price relief comes to Californians.