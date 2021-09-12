California’s Latino population could decide the recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Latinos make up the largest ethnic group in California, making up 28% of registered voters.

Immigration Attorney, Ester Valdes Clayton, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the possible impact of California’s Latino population on the recall election results.

The two leading candidates, Gov. Newsom and Larry Elder, have been making overtures to the Latino community in an unprecedented manner, said Clayton.

Around 66% of Latinos voted for Newsom when he was elected governor three year ago.

Latinos have been disproportionately affected by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus policies, Clayton said.