California’s legislation negotiates plan to relieve high gas prices

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s gas prices continue to drop little by little.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the county dropped today for the 15th time in 16 days, decreasing 1.3 cents to $5.78,

The average price has dropped by a little more than 23 cents over the past 16 days.

However, despite the slight drops gas prices are still ridiculously high totaling more than $1.79 compared to a year ago.

Being more than a month since Governor Newsom pledged to give Californians money to offset rising gas prices.

Lawmakers up in Sacramento have been negotiating a common ground on who should be eligible for refunds and how much they should receive, but so far Californians have yet to see real relief at the pump.

On Good Evening San Diego KUSI’s Teresa Sardina talks with Joseph Perkins, KUSI Political Contributor, about the possible gas rebate idea proposed by Newsom.