California’s Newsom could face recall as state struggles during coronavirus crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) _ California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation’s most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. Organizers say they have collected more than half of the nearly 1.5 million petition signatures needed to place the recall on the ballot.

The Rescue California website reads, “California is heading off an economic cliff and Governor Gavin Newsom is driving the car. Voters are angry, and they have a right to be. Newsom has devastated the state’s economy with his dictatorial on-again, off-again shutdown orders. We pay the highest taxes in the nation for a state government that treats business and middle-income families as the enemy, catering exclusively to monied special interests in Sacramento. Voters have a recourse – the power of Recall. We did it in 2003 and we can do it again with your help.”

Anne Dunsmore, from Rescue California, discussed the recall effort on Good Morning San Diego.