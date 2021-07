California’s recall election scheduled for Sept. 14

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Now that the date for the election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has been set for September 14, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss what’s next in the recall election timeline.

All Californians registered to vote will receive mail-in ballots for the recall election.