California’s rising gas prices, reaction to Gov. Newsom’s relief plan

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – As gas prices continue to climb higher and higher, many are wondering if relief will ever come.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed an $11 billion relief package in the form of rebates to car owners.

But most San Diegans that KUSI spoke to prefer the elimination of a gas tax over a rebate in order to bring relief now.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Mission Valley with more on reaction from locals.