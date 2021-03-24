California’s stance on gun laws





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the most recent shootings in Georgia and Colorado, President Joe Biden is calling upon the Senate to pass a gun control law, which has already passed the House.

Wendy Hauffen, Chief Operating Officer and Project Manager at San Diego County Gun Owners, joined KUSI to discuss where California currently stands on federal gun laws and the definition of an assault rifle.

She concluded that California’s ban on assault weapons did not decrease violent crime in the state.

However, Hauffen agreed with Biden’s statement that the country’s background check system needs more improvement