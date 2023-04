FEMA disaster declarations push California tax deadline to Oct. 16





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fifty-five of California’s 58 counties have until Oct. 16, 2023 to file and pay taxes this year.

This special situation comes after three separate FEMA disaster declarations were made through the year in California.

Raphael Tulino of the IRS joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss this year’s tax deadline in California.