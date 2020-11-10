Callaway Golf’s Anthony Taranto creates custom wedges for tour players





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s Masters week!

PGA Tour professionals have arrived in Augusta, Georgia for the first ever Fall Masters.

The best golfers in the world will be competing, and KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon found out some cool information about what’s in their bags.

McKinnon spoke with Anthony Taranto, who is a pro club tour artist for Callaway Golf. Taranto makes custom design for Callaway tour players, and they are awesome!

The last one he created for Phil Mickelson said, “Hit Bombs and Attack the Pin,” one of Phil’s favorite things to say.

He also makes custom wedges for celebrities including Will Smith, Patrick Mahomes, Michael Jordan, Michael Strahan and plenty more.

You can check out all of his designs on his Instagram page, @Anthony.Taranto.