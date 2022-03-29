Calling all “sake” lovers to new start up called Safu Sake

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local doctor is bring his love of Sake from Japan to right here in San Diego

Paul Dohrenwend, a San Diego-based emergency physician and founder of Sāfu Sake Co., created a brand of Japanese high-end sake brewed in the Oita Prefecture of southern Japan while living in San Diego and coordinated with his team using Zoom and LinkedIn over the past year

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Station Sushi in Solana Beach learning more about a start up called Safu Sake.