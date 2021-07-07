Caltrans holds Clean California Day of Action in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Caltrans held a statewide Clean California Day of Action that includes a litter cleanup event in San Diego.

Caltrans District 11 Director, Gustavo Dallarda, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss Clean California and how the state is intensifying its efforts to keep our transportation network clean.

Officials at the event joined the cleanup effort by picking up trash while crews paint graffiti, fix fences, and remove landscaping debris at the Shelltown Skatepark, near the Southcrest Trails Neighborhood Park.