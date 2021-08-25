Caltrans removes American flag display in Lakeside honoring 9/11, community builds bigger one in response

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – Lakeside is covered in red, white and blue as we approach the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

Plus, the Lakeside Rodeo is happening August 27-29, so thousands of people will be greeted by the patriotic flag display as they drive into town.

Lakeside residents, Billy Ortiz and Michelle Hames, created the American flag display to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11/01. Ortiz said, “it was our way, for Lakeside, to embrace our country, our service men and women, veterans, and whoever else made this country a great county. This is for them.”

Hames said they “put this up to honor and respect the military. Those who have served and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. And for those who are serving today, we wanted people to know how much Lakeside appreciates what they’ve done for us.”

Billy Ortiz, the son of Mexican immigrants, emphasized his appreciation for the United States of America, saying he is so thankful his parents came here, and he will always promote and show patriotism, “no matter what anybody says.”

The location of where Billy and Michelle originally set up the patriotic flag display was deemed a “distraction” from Caltrans, the California Department of Transportation. There were also smaller American flags stuck in the ground along SR-76 leading into Lakeside, but all of them were taken down by Caltrans.

Caltrans decision to remove the patriotic display outraged the Lakeside community.

And that’s when they stepped up and remade a bigger patriotic display, lining the fence of Keller Drilling Company with dozens of American flags. The funny thing is, the Caltrans fence where Billy and Michelle hung American flags originally is right below the bigger and better fence where hundreds of American flags will be presented as we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

After word spread, the owner of Alamo Flags in Seaport Village, Mike Ishmael, donated 200 more American flags to help out the cause.