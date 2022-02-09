Caltrans to install suicide barriers along Coronado Bridge





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After five decades of people jumping off the Coronado Bridge, Caltrans will finally be getting serious about installing suicide barriers from one side to the next.

At least 400 people have taken their lives by jumping off the bridge, making it the second deadliest bridge in America.

“A lot of people might not know this, but we are averaging over one suicide per month off of Coronado Bridge,” said Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey.