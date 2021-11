Camp Pendleton defeats naval base Point Loma in 2021 Fleet Week Softball Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After going through the main draw undefeated, the Camp Pendleton F2F Team has taken home the 2021 Fleet Week Softball Championship Award

GySgt Louis Lockard, Team Captain, and Doug Hall, Team Manager and Retired Marine, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the win.