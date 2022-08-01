Camp Pendleton officials have issued a noise advisory ahead of explosives training in North County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Officials at Camp Pendleton have issues a noise advisory ahead of explosives training in North County.

This advisory begins August 1, Marines will be testing live fire mortars and fire artillery in the Whiskey/Zulu Impact area, roughly seven miles from Fallbrook and six miles from oceanside.

This noise can be heard up to 50 miles away depending on atmospheric conditions.

Anyone with questions about the noise advisory is encouraged to contact the Camp Pendleton Range Operations Division Office at 760-725-0357. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.