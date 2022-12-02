Camp Pendleton unveils monument honoring Maj. Gen. Joseph H Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 1 the Marines of MCI-West MCB Camp Pendleton in coordination with the Camp Pendleton Historical Society unveiled a monument honoring Maj. Gen. Joseph H Pendleton.

Maj. Gen. Joseph H Pendleton placed high import on the creation of the West Coast Marine Corps base in order to train and maintain a force prepared to protect the United States.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live on location during the unveiling to discuss the importance of the Marine Corps and the contributions of Maj. Gen. Pendleton.