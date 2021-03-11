Campaign to recall Gov. Newsom reaches 2 million signatures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One day after the governor addressed the state, the Recall Gavin 2020 campaign has hit a milestone with 2 million signatures, effectively assuring a recall election in October.

The official recall campaign made the announcement tonight that they have enough signatures to be verified and approved to go on the special ballot.

Randy Economy, Senior Advisor at Recall Governor Gavin Newsom, joined KUSI to discuss the developments.