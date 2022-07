Campland on the bay gets approval to remove dilapidated trailers and install campsites

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been a three year battle to get it done, but the owners of Campland on the Bay have finally gotten permission to tear down an eyesore and build new affordable camp sites.

The eyesore is an old trailer park that’s been abandoned for years on prime waterfront property.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live at De Anza Cove with the big development.