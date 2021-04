Campland on the bay waits for permit to clean up De Anza Cove Trailer Park

MISSION BAY (KUSI) – It’s one of the most beautiful places on Mission Bay, but these days De Anza Cove is also dealing with a dangerous eye sore.

Currently, 160 old trailer homes are rotting away on waterfront land.

The city has already approved a private-public partnership to clean it up.

But like everything else, it has been delayed by the coronavirus.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers outside with the very latest.