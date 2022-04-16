Campus Awareness Coast 2 Coast raises money for Virginia Tech scholarship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nonprofit “Campus Awareness Coast2Coast” or “C2C” for short was started in the wake of the Virginia Tech shooting, it’s mission to raise awareness on the challenges with mental health in our communities.

The organization will be holding a “Run for Remembrance” event in Pacific Beach along with a silent auction and raffle. All the proceeds will go to a scholarship fund for Virginia Tech students.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Ryan Thompson, Executive Director of C2C, about the event.