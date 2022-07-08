Can a sexually violent predator be rehabilitated? Dr. Sherwood responds to possible Borrego Springs SVP





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday there is a court hearing to evaluate the placement of sexually violent predator, Michael Martinez.

It should be a packed courtroom at the hearing of 69 year-old, Michael Martinez jailed after four separate cases that occurred between 1979 and 2004 in San Diego and Los Angeles counties.

His crimes included child molestation, annoying/molesting a child, lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14 and annoying a child under 18, according to the DA’s office.

Martinez has been recommended by the California Department of State Hospitals for placement at 3406 Running M Road.

You may wonder why is he being relocated after the crimes he has committed?

Sexually Violent Predators or “SVP’s” after serving their sentences may undergo treatment at state hospitals, but can petition to continue treatments in supervised outpatient locations.

Dr. Mark Sherwood, Founder and President of the Functional Medical Institute, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss if a Sexually Violent Predator can even be rehabilitated? What is the relationship between Schizoaffective Disorders and SVPs? What are the long term ramification on society?