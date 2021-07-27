Can an employer legally force you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the midst of Gov. Newsom announcing that all state and healthcare employees either get vaccinated or be tested on a weekly basis, many are wondering, can an employer actually force you to get the vaccine?

The answer is a qualified yes, said, Legal Analyst Dan Eaton, who joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the legality of employers asking for vaccinations.

This may not be true for union workers or public sector workers, but those working in private, at-will employment are subject to vaccination requirements in the workplace, explained Eaton.

Most people work in the private sector, added Eaton.

Eaton felt that more and more employers would mandate a COVID-19 vaccination, which they have the legal right to do.

Full FDA approval of one of the vaccines is expected to come in the next few weeks, added Eaton.

Similar to the “no shoes, no shirt, no service,” mantra, restaurants are also within their rights to require only vaccinated guests enter their establishments.