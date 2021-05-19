Can monthly cash payments cut child poverty by nearly half?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The expanded Child Tax Credit payments start flowing from the federal government in July to roughly 39 million American households.

They are an ambitious attempt to rewrite some of the core rules of the nation’s social safety net.

The payments are a key part of Democrats’ COVID-19 aid bill passed in March, but for policymakers, they are more than just an attempt to help families recover from the pandemic. The monthly checks of up to $300 per child for millions of families are part of an ambitious attempt to shrink child poverty and rethink the American social safety net in the process.

With an emphasis on direct, no-strings cash support, the payments are a deliberate departure from a system that for decades has tried to control how Americans spend their government assistance by funneling it to food, housing or child care.

Proponents predict they could cut nationwide child poverty levels nearly in half. Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy estimates the cash infusions could lift 45% of children living in poverty above the poverty line — cutting Black child poverty by 52%, Hispanic child poverty by 45% and Native American child poverty by 62%

The payments are only supposed to last a year, but architects of the change are openly talking about making them permanent.

The expanded CTC expires in 2022, although President Joe Biden has proposed extending it through 2025. Whether that happens may depend on whether advocates can demonstrate a positive impact — and whether opponents, primarily Republicans, find evidence of waste.