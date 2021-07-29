Can restaurants require proof of vaccination? Yes.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The answer is yes, restaurants can ask for COVID-19 identification before serving you, explained Michael Curran, attorney at Curran & Curran Law.

Curran joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the possibilities of restaurants asking for vaccination status.

Ultimately, it is not a violation of HIPPA laws, and should a patron file a lawsuit alleging invasion of privacy, it would likely fail in court as the patron could simply eat somewhere else or at home.

Asking an employee to show proof of vaccination would not violate any law.

However, asking the employee why they aren’t vaccinated could pose a problem.