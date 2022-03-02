Can the United States win a war against a formidable adversary?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Questions are rising amongst Americans in regards to if the U.S. could win a war against a formidable adversary like China due to the American Military pilots not getting enough preparation for high end combat.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jason Austell talked with Congressman Mike Garcia, Former Naval Aviator, about the U.S. military budget not allowing aviatiors enough flight hours and sorties to be ready for battle.