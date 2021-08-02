Canada upsets USWNT, Carey wins gold on the floor, Biles in back for balance beam finals

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

American star Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Simone Biles is returning to competition in Tokyo. The 2016 Olympic champion will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday. That’s a little over a week after the American superstar stepped away from the meet to focus on her mental health. The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games. She opted out of the finals in the all-around, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault.

Jade Carey’s long road to the Olympics ends with gold