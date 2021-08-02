Canada upsets USWNT, Carey wins gold on the floor, Biles in back for balance beam finals

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

American star Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Simone Biles is returning to competition in Tokyo. The 2016 Olympic champion will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday. That’s a little over a week after the American superstar stepped away from the meet to focus on her mental health. The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games. She opted out of the finals in the all-around, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault.

Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics

Coach Laurent Landi embraces Simone Biles, (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Jade Carey’s long road to the Olympics ends with gold

 American gymnast Jade Carey’s long road to the Olympics ended with gold. The 21-year-old claimed the top spot in the women’s floor exercise, giving the U.S. team its fifth medal of the games. Carey’s triumph came a day after she narrowly avoided serious injury when she tripped during the vault finals. Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari won her country’s first Olympic medal in gymnastics since 1928 when she earned silver. Liu Yang of China won the still rings. Korea’s Shih Jenh-wan grabbed the title in men’s vault.
Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics

Jade Carey, of the United States,  (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada earned a 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States in the Olympic women’s soccer competition. Canada goes on to face the winner of the late semifinal in Yokohama between Sweden and Australia. The gold medal match is set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. It is the second straight Olympics that the United States has been knocked out of contention for the gold medal.

Tokyo Olympics Soccer

Canada’s players celebrate after winning 1-0 to United States during a women’s semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics,  (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

