Cancer patients cope with extra risks of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Staying at home during this pandemic may be tough for many of us but it’s the only option for people who are living with a compromised immune system.

We talked to Susan Lisovicz, a journalist, an educator and a cancer survivor.

She’s currently receiving chemotherapy after doctors noticed a possibly cancerous spot earlier this year. However, her most challenging battle came in December of 2017 when she was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer.

In a long and complex surgery, she had a complete hysterectomy. Her spleen and gall bladder were removed, in addition to part of her stomach and small intestines.

While on the operating table, doctors applied heated chemotherapy to destroy the cancer cells.

Now, nearly 3 years later and faced with the new risk of contracting COVID-19, Susan is being extra careful and rarely leaving her house.

In march, just as cases of covid-19 began to surge, her doctor told her that an outing to a local farmers’ market was a bad idea.

Susan said it was a reminder that “for those of us who are really going the distance to fight our diseases, and with treatment that is not pleasant often times and has side effects, why would I be mess around? why would I be careless in that regard?”

She said she knows she will be in for many more months of self-isolation.

Therapist Marlene Wendel, who works with cancer support groups at Sharp Cancer Institute, said her patients are feeling the burden of coping with their cancer and the threat of being infected with covid-19.

Wendel said that some of her patients are feeling added stress in certain situations.

“To notice we’re not sharing the bike paths very easily or the walk paths, going around the neighborhoods and people wearing masks and some people are not wearing masks, that feels risky to them and so that leaves them to believe that they really can’t -they’re even that much more restricted because others aren’t paying attention to these rules. so that’s one thing I’ve heard loud and clear, lately,” Wendel said.