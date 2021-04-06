Candidate 79th Assembly District Dr. Akilah Weber to advocate for small businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday is the last day to cast a ballot in the 79th Assembly District special election, with both the San Diego County Registrar of Voters’ office and each voter’s assigned polling place open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The special election was necessitated to fill the seat vacated by Shirley Weber’s appointment as California’s secretary of state.

A field of four Democrats, including Weber’s daughter, La Mesa City Councilwoman Dr. Akilah Weber, and one Republican are seeking to represent the district, which consists of southeastern San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and parts of Chula Vista, Bonita and National City.

The younger Weber joined Good Morning San Diego and said she has pledged to advocate for:

— high-impact grants designed to help old businesses stay open and new businesses start up;

— streamlined permitting to enable small-business owners to reopen and expand quickly to meet new demand;

— increased direct payments to support struggling families and workers looking for new employment; and

— more spending on infrastructure to rebuild aging roads and utilities.

In health care, Weber, an obstetrician/gynecologist who leads the Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology Division at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, supports more funding for primary care clinics and services, improved equity in health care and increasing health care coverage in underserved areas.

Weber has also called for making public colleges and universities tuition-free, increasing teacher salaries and spending on science, technology, engineering and math education, and expanding early childhood education, including making preschool universal.

If no candidate receives a majority in the overwhelmingly Democratic district, a runoff between the top two finishers will be held June 8.

Polling locations can be found at rov.sandiegocounty.gov/rov/Eng/polling.asp.

Interim Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes has asked those voting in person to wear a face mask and maintain social distance.

As of Monday, the registrar’s office had received more than 51,000 ballots, around 17% of the district’s registered voters.