Candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar makes 50th Congressional District race competitive





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar is running against Republican candidate Darrell Issa to win the seat once held by Duncan D. Hunter.

Congressional District 50 Candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his race and what his top focuses are during the final stretch.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has recently added Ammar Campa-Najjar‘s campaign for the 50th District in East County to its Red to Blue program, which seeks to flip Republican districts across the United States on Nov. 3.

Last Friday, the Cook Political Report upgraded California’s Congressional 50th district competitive rating. Dave Wasserman’s ratings change indicates that the race is now potentially more competitive than it was in 2018 when Campa-Najjar lost to Duncan Hunter Jr.