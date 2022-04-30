Candidate Christopher Rodriguez aims to replace ‘Empty Suits’ in 49th Congressional District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Multiple candidates are vying for the 49th Congressional District seat, one of them being Christopher Rodriguez, who recently released a new campaign ad positioning himself as the Marine who can come in and bring about change if he is elected over “The Empty Suits” currently in office, referring to Brian Maryott and Mike Levin.

Republican candidate Rodriguez joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the details of his run for office.