Candidate David Alvarez awaits updated 80th Assembly District results

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This past week, the special election for the 80th Assembly District race took place with Democrat Georgette Gómez in the lead as of April 7 with Democrat David Alvarez in second place thus far.

David Alvarez, candidate for the 80th Assembly District Race, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of position in the race.

The 80th assembly district includes Chula Vista, National City, Imperial Beach, and Otay Mesa.

Alvarez is running on a campaign of improving education in the majority South Bay district, combating homelessness, and more.