Candidate, David Alvarez, awaits updated 80th Assembly District results

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday was the final day voters in the 80th Assembly District could cast their ballots in the special election to select a replacement to serve out the remainder of former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s term, which ends in December.

It was decided on Wednesday that the special election to fill the remaining months of former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s term will be decided in a runoff June 7.

The next set of voting results for the 80th district will be released Thursday.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with the leading candidate, David Alvarez, about the runoff election.

David Alvarez led the field of three candidates with 38.42% of the vote, according to unofficial results released by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Tuesday night which include all ballots cast at vote centers on Election Day.

Georgette Gomez, a second Democrat who was also a San Diego City Council member, was second with 36.98% of the vote. With no candidate receiving a majority, Alvarez and Gomez will meet in a runoff on the same day as a regular primary election for the full two- year term representing the redrawn district.

Alvarez served on the council from 2010-18 and lost to Kevin Faulconer in the 2014 special mayoral election following the resignation of Bob Filner.

Alvarez is listed on the ballot as a small business owner. He started Causa Consulting after being termed out of his council seat and has served as member of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, San Diego Association of Governments and Metropolitan Transit System. He also served on the board of the League of Cities’ Latino Caucus and the national Board of Local Progress.

Alvarez grew up in Barrio Logan and attended San Diego State University. His endorsements include San Diego City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno, National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis and former state Sen. Denise Ducheny.

“I’m running for state Assembly because I’m worried about what kind of California we are leaving for our kids,” Alvarez said in a statement.

“Our problems are getting worse, and the solutions provided by our leaders are ineffective. Sacramento politicians are out of touch with the problems families face every day. I’ll confront our biggest problems head-on and pursue proven solutions.”