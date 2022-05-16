Candidate Eric Early discusses run for California attorney general

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The primary race for California’s attorney general is in full force right now.

Democrat Rob Bonta is the incumbent.

Other candidates vying for the seat are Eric Early (R), Nathan Hochman (R), Daniel Kapelovitz (G), and Annie Marie Schubert (I).

Republican Eric Early himself joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his campaign.

Early is not a politician, instead running a law firm and has overseen thousands of lawsuits in California.