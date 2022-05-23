Candidate for CA Attorney General Anne Marie Schubert vows to hold criminals accountable

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – CA Attorney General candidate Anne Marie Schubert is running as an Independent, and vowing to hold criminals accountable.

Marie Schubert says her opponents, specifically the so-called favorite, Democrat Rob Bonta, is a big supporter of everything we’ve seen go wrong in Los Angeles.

Anne Marie Schubert is prioritizing holding criminals accountable by keeping criminals behind bars, aggressively prosecuting violent criminals, and promising to address homelessness as a drug abuse and mental health crisis.

Anne Marie Schubert is already the target of attack ads from those on the far left, and vows to stand up for the people, and make our communities safe again.

