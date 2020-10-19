Candidate for CA State Assembly District 76 Melanie Burkholder wants to reopen Carlsbad schools

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Melanie Burkholder and Incumbent Tasha Boerner Horvath are running for California State Assembly District 76 in the general election.

Burkholder says her priorities prior to COVID-19 were homelessness, housing prices, taxes, traffic, and failing schools. “While none of that has changed, we have now added a global pandemic in the mix,” she said.

The candidate joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her campaign and the latest on reopening Carlsbad schools.

The district encompasses coastal North San Diego County, stretching from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in the north to Encinitas in the south.