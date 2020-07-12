Candidate for Supervisor Nora Vargas says she was unable to get a COVID-19 test

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nora Vargas, Candidate for Supervisor District 1, claims she was unable to get a COVID test recently.

The health care advocate joined Good Morning San Diegos to talk about what she experienced and other issues in the south bay.

District 1 covers the cities of Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach and National City; 19 San Diego communities, including Barrio Logan, Grant Hill, Point Loma and San Ysidro; and the four unincorporated communities of Bonita, East Otay Mesa, Lincoln Acres and Sunnyside.