Candidate Georgette Gomez on getting out the vote and the final stretch of the campaign for CA-53

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are just a couple of days until the November election and one race on the ballot is for the 53rd congressional district.

Democrat candidate Georgette Gomez is running against another Democrat candidate Sara Jacobs to win the seat once held by Susan Davis.

Georgette Gomez joined Good Morning San Diego to explain how her campaign is going and what’s the plan for the next couple of days.

Her priorities if elected to Congress according to her campaign: Affordable housing, protecting Social Security and Medicare, addressing climate change and creating more jobs with infrastructure investments.

Georgette Gomez, candidate for California’s 53rd Congressional District, will host a series of voting and canvassing events through Election Day. The first event will be a socially distant volunteer launch with San Diego County Supervisor candidate Nora Vargas at 365 F St., Chula Vista. The second event will greet students voting at San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive.