Candidate Joe Kerr discusses campaign for California State Senate District 38





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three candidates are vying for the position of California’s State Senate District 38 — Joe Kerr, Catherine Blakespear, and Matt Gunderson.

Candidate Kerr joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of his campaign.

Kerr has an intensive background in firefighting in Orange County, being a second-generation professional firefighter with the Orange County Fire Authority and Orange County Fire Department for over 34 years, with 27 of those years as a fire captain.

Kerr is going up against Encinitas Mayor and SANDAG Chair Catherine Blakespear, who has refused to speak with KUSI about SANDAG’s recently unveiled scathing audit which found that SANDAG officials used taxpayer dollars on lavish meals and gift cards.

People are looking for more transparency in government, Kerr said of the issue.

The candidate is passionate about making government more transparent, homelessness, affordable housing, government overreach, public safety, and more.

Kerr grew up in Orange County and has a wife and a teenage son.