Candidate Lily Higman vies for San Diego Unified School District, Seat C

SAN DIEOG (KUSI) – The Primary Elections are coming up!

Lily Higman is running for San Diego Unified School District Board seat C and is up against Becca Williams and Cody Petterson.

Candidate Lily Higman joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more on her campaign and what she will bring to SDUSD.

http://www.LilyforSchoolBoard.com