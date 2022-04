Candidate Michael Shellenberger campaigns for 2022’s Gubernatorial Race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three candidates are currently vying for the two spots up for grabs in Junes primary election that will allow them to move forward and run in the 2022 Gubernatorial Race.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with candidate Michael Shellenberger about his agenda and his platform in this next election.