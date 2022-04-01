Candidate Michael Shellenberger focuses on energy in his campaign for the Gubernatorial Elections

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A current candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial race is planning to hone in on Newsom’s energy policy as his attack plan for his campaign.

With the sky high prices and proposals for a ban on new oil drilling in the state, Michael Shellenberger, will have plenty of ammunition.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with candidate Michael Shellenberger about his strategy.