Candidate Shana Hazan discusses primary race for SDUSD’s District B

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two seats for the San Diego Unified School District are up for grabs in the November general elections.

Nonprofit Executive Shana Hazan, Candidate for SDUSD District B, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of her campaign.

Of all the candidates running for this position, Hazan is the only parent with a student in District B, she said.

Hazan has worked extensively in philanthropy and is a former teacher.

Outside of her professional life, she is currently vice chair of the California Children and Families Commission, where she decides where funding goes to support the state’s youngest learners.