Candidates give final pitch to voters from 50th Congressional District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There one day left until the November election and one race on the ballot is the contentious battle for the 50th congressional district.

Democrat candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar is running against Republican candidate Darrell Issa to win the seat once held by Duncan D. Hunter.

Both candidates vying for the seat joined Good Morning San Diego to give a final pitch to voters.

