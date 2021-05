Candlelight vigil being held tonight to honor nurses who died of COVID-19

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – In honor of National Nurses Week, “National Nurses United” will hold a candlelight vigil to honor nurses who died from COVID-19.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina joined viewers live from Westfield Mission Valley where the vigil is being held.

The event will start at 6 p.m. tonight at Westfield Mission Valley, 1025 Camino De La Reina, Ste. 2.