Candlelight vigil to be held for 20th anniversary of Santana High School shooting

SANTEE (KUSI) – The Santana High School classes of 2001 – 2004 along with school staff will join together on Friday, March 5th to honor Randy Gordon & Bryan Zuckor along with those who survived the deadly Santana High School shooting on March 5, 2001.

A Candlelight Vigil will take place in front of the school on March 5, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. on the front lawn at Santana High School, located at 9915 N Magnolia Ave, Santee, CA 92071.

In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines for public gatherings – participants will be encouraged to adhere to social distancing and asked to wear face coverings.

Facebook Event details can be found by clicking, here.