Cannabis extract business donates 3,000 N-95 masks to Oceanside first responders

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Oceanside’s Left Coast Extracts announced Thursday that the company has donated 3,000 N-95 masks to the city’s first responders, including paramedics, firefighters, hospital staff and police officers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said shortages of masks and other personal protective equipment across the nation prompted its donation, along with the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Oceanside.

The city has seen two to three confirmed cases each day since March 28, with 34 cases in the city overall as of Wednesday.

“We wanted to give back to our community by using the resources we have,” said Left Coast representative Alex Kometas. “We know that there has been a strain on systems that supply important medical supplies. We had a resource and we saw a way to help.”

The masks were acquired with the help of a manufacturer Left Coast works with for the packaging of its products.

Kometas said the company is also planning to make a donation to the city of Los Angeles, where masks were recently mandated for workers in essential businesses.