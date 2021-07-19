Capitol rioter who breached Senate faces 1st felony sentence

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony.

The hearing Monday in Washington will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases.

Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying he and other rioters “contributed to the collective threat to democracy.”

But a lawyer for Hodgkins is asking a federal judge not to impose a prison sentence, saying the shame that will attach to Hodgkins should be factored in as punishment.

Hodgkins was never accused of assaulting anyone or damaging property.