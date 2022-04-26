Car crashes into power pole, causing fire and power outage for hundreds in Fallbrook





FALLBROOK (KUSI) – Hundreds in the Fallbrook area of North San Diego County are left in the dark after a car crashed into a power pole, causing a vehicle fire Monday night, according to authorities.

The car crashed around 9:27 p.m. on Old Stage Road in between Fallbrook Street and East Aviation Street, said California Highway Patrol.

A little over 1,000 customers are without power due to the collision, San Diego Gas & Electric reported as of 9:26 p.m.

For a map of the outage, click here.

Power is estimated to be restored at 1:30 a.m.