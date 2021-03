Car falls off overpass on SR-52 just East of Mast, no injuries reported

SANTEE (KUSI) – Crews are working to clean up a car accident in Santee.

The accident happened around 6:30 AM this morning on SR-52, just East of Mast.

One good samaritan got out of his car to help the woman involved in the crash, and helped rescue her from her vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.